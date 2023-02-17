1 person dead after shooting in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation in southwest Atlanta.
Officers were called to Allegheny Street SW just before 5 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the scene and saw police surrounding a home.
Police confirmed that one person was shot and has died.
TRENDING STORIES:
Personnel file released for officer arrested in 16-year-old girl’s death. Here’s what it revealed.
17-year-old steals gun from man at Dunkin’, shoots him to death in parking lot
Daycare allowed to stay open after 2 teachers arrested, 2 dozen child abuse incidents revealed
The victim has not been identified.
Investigators have not released any details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: