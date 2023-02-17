1 person dead after shooting in Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to Allegheny Street SW just before 5 p.m. in reference to a person being shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the scene and saw police surrounding a home.

Police confirmed that one person was shot and has died.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim has not been identified.

Investigators have not released any details on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: