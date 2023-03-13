1 person dead after shooting in Banksville

One person is dead after a shooting in Banksville on Monday.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the intersection of Banksville Road and Crane Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a male victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives interviewed a male suspect at police headquarters.

It’s not clear at this time if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

