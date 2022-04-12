1 person dead after shooting involving U.S. marshals in Kentucky, police say

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kenton County that involved the United States Marshals Service, according to state police.

The shooting took place Monday morning at roughly 9:30 a.m., according to state police. One man was sent to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he later died.

No one else was injured during the shooting, state police said. State police didn’t release any more details about the incident.

The victim was Ali Coulter, 20, according to multiple media reports. Coulter, who was wanted in Hamilton County on a murder charge, allegedly charged at officers with a loaded revolver.

The shooting also involved Cincinnati police officers, according to multiple reports. The Cincinnati investigators were working with Covington police to try to find Coulter.

The Cincinnati Police Department said their officers followed protocol, according to multiple outlets.

State police have statewide jurisdiction on all officer-involved shootings and were still investigating the incident.