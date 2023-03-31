1 person dead after a shooting involving a Kentucky state trooper

One person is dead after a shooting that involved a Kentucky state trooper in Edmonson County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened in Edmonson County around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, state police said. A man was declared dead on scene by the Edmonson County coroner.

The state police Critical Incident Response Team was called to investigate the shooting, which is typical when Kentucky officers are involved in shootings.

State police did not immediately release further details, including who was shot or what the trooper’s involvement was.

“To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered,” state police said in a news release Friday. “Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”