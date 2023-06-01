1 person dead after shooting near downtown Atlanta highrise hotel, police say

One person has died after a shooting in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Atlanta police officers were called to 400 W. Peachtree Street near Ivan Allen Boulevard in reference to shots fired just before 8 p.m.

The shooting appears to have happened near the Twelve Downtown hotel.

When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot. That person was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified that person or commented on what led up to the shooting.

Investigators have not released details on possible suspects.

