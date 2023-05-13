1 person dead after shooting near Atlanta barber shop, police say
One person is dead after a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Friday night.
Police were called to a shopping center that includes a barber shop and salon on Sylvan Road just after 10 p.m.
Officers have confirmed that one person was shot at the scene and has since died.
Investigators have not identified the victim.
They have not commented on what led to the shooting or possible suspects.
