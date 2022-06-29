1 person dead after shooting near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

One person was found dead following a shooting Tuesday night in a parking lot near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m., on the west side of Marlton Avenue, in a parking lot not associated with the plaza, according to Los Angeles Police Department Det. Robert Lait.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the mall.

According to police, the victim was found inside a Mercedes-Benz that had crashed into a fence. Lait said the car crashed into a perimeter fence of the mall property, not in the mall's parking lot.

There is no information released on the motive of the shooting or the identity of the victim, Lait said. There are also no details available on a potential suspect.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.