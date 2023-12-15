1 person dead after shooting near busy Atlanta intersection, police say

Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW on Friday afternoon.

They confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that at least one person was dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or released details on possible suspects.

