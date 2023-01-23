1 person dead after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, 1 person in custody

A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were sent to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue at around 6:16 p.m.

Pittsburgh police say one person has been taken into custody for questioning.

CHANNEL 11 IS ACTIVELY WORKING TO LEARN MORE. TUNE IN TO 11 NEWS AT 11 P.M. FOR THE LATEST DETAILS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 males in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood Pittsburgh sheds 20 bank branches within 10 days in January Happy meal: Indiana man returns $5K found in McDonald’s bag, returns to employees VIDEO: Family members of man shot, killed in Aliquippa speak out after his death DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts