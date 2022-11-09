1 person dead in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

One person was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 1000 block of Brownsville Road at 6:35 p.m.

Dispatch confirmed to Channel 11 that units also responded to Wilbur Street and Reifert Street nearby as part of the same incident.

Pittsburgh police said there were two ShotSpotter alerts registered to the area, one on the 200 block of Wilbur Street and the other in the 1000 block of Brownsville Road.

According to Pittsburgh police, responding units found a male with gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Wilbur Street. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Mobile Crime Unit arrived and processed the scene.

Violent Crime Unit is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.

