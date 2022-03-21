1 person dead in shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot to death in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Marvin Road, near North Wendover Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a tweet at 3:29 p.m.

Police did not identify the victim nor provide information on a possible suspect.

There have been 16 homicides in 2022, including 13 by a handgun, firearm or rifle, CMPD data show.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.