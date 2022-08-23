Driver charged in crash that killed passenger in north Charlotte, police say

A driver has been charged in a deadly crash in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers said they responded to Pat Garrett Street near Statesville Avenue after midnight on Monday for a crash involving three vehicles in the Double Oaks neighborhood.

Two people were inside an SUV when it crashed, according to police. A passenger, later identified as Jayquan Reid, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver, Katiyah Hines, was traveling west before colliding with two other parked cars on the right side of the road. The SUV then overturned and came to a stop on its side. Officers said neither Hines or Reid were wearing a seat belt.

During the investigation, authorities determined Hines was impaired and speeding, which contributed to the crash. Hines was charged with felony death by vehicle.

A Channel 9 crew on the scene could see a car flipped over on the left side of Pat Garrett Street with police and crime scene investigators working through what happened. Later in the morning, a tow truck could be seen taking the car away from Pat Garrett Street and CMPD cleared the area.

