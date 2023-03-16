1 person dead, suspect sought in shooting near 35th and Grand avenues in Phoenix

Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
Phoenix Police Department.
Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting that killed one person.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls about a shooting near North 35th and Grand Northwest avenues.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Michael Anthony Amarillas with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from police.

Amarillas was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police have not released more information or a description of a suspect. An investigation remained ongoing as details about what led up to the shooting were still unknown.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 person dead, suspect sought in shooting near 35th, Grand in Phoenix

Recommended Stories