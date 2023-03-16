1 person dead, suspect sought in shooting near 35th and Grand avenues in Phoenix

Phoenix Police Department.

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting that killed one person.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls about a shooting near North 35th and Grand Northwest avenues.

When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Michael Anthony Amarillas with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from police.

Amarillas was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Police have not released more information or a description of a suspect. An investigation remained ongoing as details about what led up to the shooting were still unknown.

