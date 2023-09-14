1 person dead, trooper injured in Eugene police shooting

One person was killed and a trooper injured after a police shooting Thursday morning in the area of Coburg and Harlow roads in Eugene.

Oregon State Police was notified of an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle at about 9:10 a.m.

State troopers located the vehicle in Coburg. The driver fled when troopers tried to stop the vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle was found at an apartment complex in the area of Coburg and Harlow roads by Coburg Police, Lane County Sheriff's Office deputies and state troopers, according to Oregon State Police.

"During the course of the incident, at least one law enforcement officer discharged their duty weapon," Oregon State Police said in a news release.

The release did not provide any additional information about what led police to draw and fire a weapon.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to the hospital and later confirmed dead.

One officer on the scene received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, according to police.

According to Oregon State Police, all officers have been placed on traumatic event leave per standard protocol in deadly force incidents.

The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 1 person dead, trooper injured after police shooting in Eugene