1 person has died at a hospital, another hurt after a late-night Charlotte shooting

A person died at a hospital and another was hurt in a late-night shooting Monday on Statesville Avenue in north Charlotte, police said.

Officers found the two who’d been shot after responding to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Statesville Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Twitter.

That’s near the Interstate 77/Interstate 85 interchange.

The second person who was shot also was taken to a hospital, WSOC reported.

Police haven’t released the second person’s condition or said if they have a suspect in Charlotte’s 87th homicide of 2022. Police also haven’t said if they know what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story.