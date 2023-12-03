1 person dies, 1 critically hurt after car crashes into semi on State 175 in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC — One person has died and another was critically injured after their vehicle crashed into a semi-tractor trailer on State 175 Saturday evening.

A news release from Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post said the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday on State 175 southbound at Fox Ridge Drive in Fond du Lac County.

According to the release, the semi-tractor trailer was backing into a driveway off State 175 when it was struck by the sedan and the sedan was then pinned under the trailer.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger suffered critical injuries and was flown from the scene to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not hurt.

The names of the occupants of the vehicles were not released. Wisconsin State Patrol said it will be conducting reconstruction and crash investigation of the incident.

