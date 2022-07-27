1 person dies after fight leads to shooting in Casselberry

One person is dead after a shooting at a Casselberry apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they had detained someone, but there is still no word on whether that person has been arrested.

Officers said two people were shot after a fight broke out in a parking lot.

Police said they helped one of the victims near the scene, while the other victim died at a hospital.

Investigators said they are interviewing more people of interest.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the shooting and give updates on Eyewitness News.

