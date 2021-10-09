1 person dies after an ‘incident’ in Portsmouth

Police are investigating a person’s death Friday in Portsmouth.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 6 p.m. about an “incident” in the 70 block of Bolling Road, off Portsmouth Boulevard.

Officials have not released details about how the body was found, nor did they identify the victim. Police also did not confirm a cause of death.

Police did not say whether anyone else was injured in the incident, nor did they release information about a possible motive or suspect.

