1 person dies after stabbing on MAX train

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after being stabbed on a MAX train Sunday night, according to Portland police.

Authorities are still attempting to track down a suspect.

WATCH: Burglary suspect breaks into Washington County museum

Police were called to SW Jefferson Street after receiving reports of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a person dead.

TriMet tells KOIN 6 that the MAX Blue and Red lines are currently disrupted. However, shuttle buses are serving stations between the Sunset Transit Center and Galleria/SW 10th Avenue. Riders should expect delays.

Anyone with information or tips about a possible suspect is asked to call Portland police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.