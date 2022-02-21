1 person fatally shot Sunday in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot on Indianapolis' east side

Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person in the parking lot of a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in a shopping center on the east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the restaurant near Mitthoeffer Road and Washington Street, according to police reports.

Parents and children were inside the family restaurant when the shooting started. Many took to social media to show scenes of broken glass from one of the restaurant windows, scattered families and unrest.

Police have yet to release information about any possible suspects or motive. Multiple police cruisers blocked off the area with their vehicles and caution tape.

There is no ongoing threat at the location, police said at 6 p.m.

This story will be updated.

Cate Charron is an intern at the IndyStar. You can contact her on Twitter at @CateCharron or email at CCharron@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: 1 killed at Chuck E. Cheese parking lot