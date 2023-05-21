1 person flown to hospital, bomb squad responds after explosion at Kingston home, state police say

One person was flown to a hospital and the state police bomb squad responded to a Kingston home following an explosion inside the residence on Sunday, state police said.

The person’s condition or the extent of the person’s injuries were not immediately available on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to Nobadeer Circle in Kingston early Sunday afternoon, Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

The state police Fire Investigative Unit and Crime Scene Services Section and Kingston Police and Fire officials also responded to the home, Procopio said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, he said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

