1 person flown to hospital after car crash in Clark County

Careflight flew one person to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The Springfield Post of OSHP and fire crews were dispatched just before 4 p.m., to the 1000 block of Old Columbus Road in South Vienna, east of Springfield.

Live wires and heavy damage to the vehicle caused the single occupant to be trapped, the dispatcher said.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene after the wires came down onto the car.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that fire crews were able to free the person trapped after the power was turned off.

The severity of their injuries is unknown, the dispatcher said.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused this crash.