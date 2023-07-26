1 person found shot to death near Atlanta apartment complex, police say

One person has died after being shot near an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta.

Police say they responded to the Mark at West Midtown apartment complex on Bishop Street where they found someone dead from a gunshot wound.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the scene to get the latest details.

The victim has not been identified and police have not commented on if anyone else was injured.

No details on possible suspects have been released.

