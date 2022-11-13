1 person found shot near funeral home in southwest Atlanta, police investigating

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left one person dead near a funeral home.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to M.D. Walker Funeral Home at 103 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW around 1:40 p.m. Sunday after reports of a person being shot. When officers arrived to the location, they found a person shot.

During the initial investigation, police learned the shooting did not occur at 103 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. SW. but at a separate location.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more information about the incident.

