1 person in hospital after being shot in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in southwest Charlotte.

Paramedics responded to a shooting call on Steele Creek Road just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw a heavy police presence and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigating a red car.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information about the cause of the shooting and if there are any suspects.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

