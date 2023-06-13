1 person in hospital after being shot in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in southwest Charlotte.

Paramedics responded to a shooting call on Steele Creek Road just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw a heavy police presence and officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigating a red car.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for more information about the cause of the shooting and if there are any suspects.

