1 person hospitalized, 1 person in custody after shooting in Bloomfield

One person was hospitalized and another was arrested after a shooting in Bloomfield.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to Corday Way and Pearl Street at around 2:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Police found a man who was shot in the head when they arrived. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A man was taken into custody and a gun was confiscated.

A nearby house had several bullet holes in it.

