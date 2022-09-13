UPDATE: 61-year-old man dies after being shot by Utica police

A 61-year-old Utica man was killed after being shot by police Monday night on Neilson Street in Utica, police reported Tuesday.

The shooting death of David Litts is now being investigated by the Utica Police Department and the New York State Attorney General's Office, according to police.

Utica police were dispatched just before 8 p.m. Monday to 1601 Neilson Street for reports of an armed, emotionally-disturbed person, a release posted on the Utica Police Department's Facebook page said. Officers found Litts outside a home with a knife, which "ultimately resulted in a use of force incident," the statement said.

Litts was shot and brought to the St. Elizabeth campus of Mohawk Valley Health Systems, where he was pronounced dead from his injury, the statement said.

Per the requirements under New York State law, the state Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into the incident, the statement said. The Utica Police Department is also launching an investigation per department policy.

