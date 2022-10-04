Teenager shot outside high school in Boston

A teenager was wounded in a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department.

The 17-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Officials placed the school in safe mode due to an ongoing investigation into the incident.

A witness told Boston 25 that she heard at least three gunshots followed by the screams of students. She also reported seeing a girl being taken away on a stretcher.

JUST IN: Woman who lives on Washington St. across from Jeremiah Burke High School says she heard 3 gunshots, students screaming this morning. She saw a teenage girl being carried out on a stretcher @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Ufd4g0SfXR — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) October 4, 2022

Video from the scene showed dozens of detectives and officers scouring the area for evidence.

The neighborhood has been roped off with yellow crime tape and motorists are being kept away.

This shooting comes just hours after a man was fatally shot on the nearby Westville Street.

A student was stabbed inside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School back on Sept. 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

