1 person hospitalized following shooting at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched around 3:36 p.m. to the 600 block of Infirmary Road in Jefferson Township, Montgomery County Regional dispatchers told News Center 7.

Three people walked up to a person near their car outside the fairgrounds and that person fired shots.

The shooter called 911 following the incident, dispatchers say.

The three people left the scene and one of them went to the Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The fairgrounds hosted a dog show Saturday afternoon, according to the county fair website.

The incident remains under investigation.

Photo from: Taylor Robertson/Staff