1 person hospitalized after late night incident in McKeesport

One person was taken to the hospital after an incident in McKeesport.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed that police and EMS responded to an incident at around 10:05 p.m. Saturday night.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Scott Street and Stewart Street.

This is a developing story, check back in with WPXI for more updates as we learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Community attends funeral for off-duty Oakdale police officer shot, killed in Blawnox US government suit against UPMC and star surgeon moves forward McKeesport woman allegedly held at gunpoint, robbed after giving ride to group of juveniles VIDEO: Cranberry Township police searching for men accused of stealing from multiple businesses DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts