1 person hospitalized after overnight shooting in Aliquippa

WPXI.com News Staff
·1 min read

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Aliquippa.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Franklin Avenue at around 1 a.m.

One person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

