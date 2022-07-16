1 person hospitalized after overnight shooting in Aliquippa

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Aliquippa.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Franklin Avenue at around 1 a.m.

One person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Latrobe police investigating ‘serious assault’ of female near St. Clair Street Park Ivana Trump’s death ruled an accident 19-year-old killed in shooting in Washington County VIDEO: Pittsburgh police working to crack down on cold homicide cases, bring closure to families DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts