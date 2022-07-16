1 person hospitalized after overnight shooting in Aliquippa
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Aliquippa.
According to officials, the shooting happened on Franklin Avenue at around 1 a.m.
One person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
