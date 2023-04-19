1 person hospitalized after shooting in East Hills

Police are investigating a shooting in East Hills.

According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the 7300 block of Frankstown Avenue at 5:09 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. There’s no word on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

