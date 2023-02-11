1 person hospitalized after shooting in Mount Oliver

One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Mount Oliver on Friday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the scene at 9:40 p.m.

The shooting took place in the area of Hays Avenue and Holzer Street.

Allegheny County police said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dead at 34 Uber, Lyft drivers announce strike across Pittsburgh region VIDEO: Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts