Argument led to deadly north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

A man died in a hospital after being shot in a north Charlotte neighborhood Friday afternoon.

MEDIC said they responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Catalina Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

They found a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries and took them to the hospital where he died.

Pieces of a narrative have begun to fall together, and CMPD says they believe the shooting came from some kind of altercation in the street on Catalina Avenue at West 30th Street.

The suspect fired multiple gunshots. CMPD says they do not have a suspect in custody or much information on the suspect. Investigators are speaking to neighbors to learn more.

CMPD asked people to avoid the area. They closed Catalina Avenue at West 30th Street to investigate.

