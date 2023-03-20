1 person hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh

One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to the 5400 block of Penn Avenue at around 7:33 p.m.

Police say they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. They applied a tourniquet and took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft Local contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars, not finishing work Person in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in Wilkins Township VIDEO:Hundreds working to raise money for families of 2 Washington County teens who died in a car crash DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts