1 person hospitalized after shooting in Wilkinsburg

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirm that police were called to the scene of the 1300 block of Coal Street after they were notified of a shooting.

Officers received the call for the incident at around 5:53 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

