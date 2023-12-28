1 person hurt in apparent car crash in Baldwin

One person was taken to a hospital after an apparent car crash in Baldwin.

A Channel 11 crew arrived at the scene on Macassar Drive for an incident that happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Our crew saw police lights flashing and a car loaded onto a flatbed with some damage.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

