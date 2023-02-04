1 person hurt after MEDIC responds to shooting in west Charlotte

One person is in the hospital Saturday morning following a shooting in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

Paramedics responded to Brookshire Boulevard after 5:30 a.m. near a gas station. They told Channel 9 one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A Channel 9 crew on the scene could see Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers focusing their investigation on a white truck. It is unclear where exactly the shooting occurred.

We are working to learn more about shooting and if anyone will be facing charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

