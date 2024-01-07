1 person hurt in motorcycle crash near Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle along Spur 601 East on Saturday evening, Jan. 6 near Fort Bliss.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. along Spur 601 East at Exit 25, according to fire dispatch.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.

Fire dispatch, however, said one person was transported with serious injuries (Code 3).

The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that Spur 601 is closed at Sergeant Major. Clearing time is until further notice. Backup is to Airport Road.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

