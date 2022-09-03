One person was hurt in an overnight duplex fire in Washington County.

PHOTOS: 1 person hurt in overnight duplex fire in Washington County

The fire happened on East Barr Street in McDonald Borough.

According to Sturgeon Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook, the blaze was reported in a single story, side-by-side duplex.

Arriving units found the building with heavy smoke and fire coming from the front.

One person was hurt in the blaze. There’s no word on their current condition.

