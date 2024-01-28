1 person hurt in shooting in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was hurt and transported to a local hospital after a shooting in East El Paso early Sunday morning, Jan. 28, El Paso Police said.

The incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. along the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. That’s near Montwood and Gus Moran Street.

Police did not say how badly hurt the person was or what led up to the shooting.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.

