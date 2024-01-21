1 person hurt in shooting in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning, Jan. 21, in far East El Paso, El Paso Police said.

The shooting happened a little after 2 a.m. along the 12600 block of Azulejos St, police said. That is near Pellicano Drive and Mission Ridge Boulevard.

Police said an unidentified male, no age given, was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the incident.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

