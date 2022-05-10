1 person hurt in shooting at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem Tuesday afternoon.

The mall, which is located near Interstate 40 and South Stratford Road, went on lockdown at around 2 p.m. after someone started shooting.

Officers said one person was hurt, but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not said if any arrests have been made. There is no active shooter threat.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the mall and could see several police cars and crime scene tape surrounding a mall entrance.

Hanes Mall shooting

