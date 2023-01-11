1 person hurt in shooting at North Seattle gas station

Seattle police detectives are investigating a shooting at a gas station in the Northgate area.

The police department tweeted about the shooting at a Chevron station in the 2100 block of North Northgate Way at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

At least one person was shot. Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

KIRO 7 News video from the scene showed a black SUV with a flat front tire and a broken window being towed from the scene.

Though the gas station’s parking lot was filled with police vehicles after the shooting, no streets were closed in the area.

However, there was Seattle police activity a few miles away on Aurora Avenue North at North 143rd Street that blocked all southbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened.

It’s unclear if the police activity there was related to the shooting.