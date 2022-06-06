1 person hurt after shooting at Wayne County hospital; search for suspect underway, officials say

One person was hurt in a shooting at Wayne UNC Health Care hospital Sunday night, according to Wayne County officials.

The Goldsboro Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooting call at the hospital around 8:17 p.m., according to their statement on Twitter.

The hospital was placed on lockdown and police found one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

WRAL reports that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office believes the person shot was a hospital employee.

Officials said the shooting was a domestic situation and the lockdown was lifted around 9:10 p.m.

The identity of the suspect who ran from the scene is known to officers who are working to find him.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

