1 person injured, 3 houses and vehicle struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight drive-by shooting that left one injured and three houses and a vehicle damaged.

According to police, at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, Amarillo officers were called to a residence in the 3500 block of Lometa on a reported drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle was described as a white car.

Police said one person was struck by the gunshots and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three residences and a vehicle were also struck. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Drive-by shooting in 3500 block of Lometa injures 1