1 person injured when car ends up underneath tractor-trailer on I-79

One person was taken to a local hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-79 Thursday morning.

Allegheny County dispatch said the crash happened at around 8:49 a.m. on I-79 southbound at mile marker 75, which is near Marshall Township.

Our crew at the scene saw a tractor-trailer pulled over on the side of the interstate. A car was underneath the trailer.

Dispatch said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Monroeville Double Tree closure impacting people with planned events, business owners concerned Price scanning system at local Giant Eagle fails inspection; items don’t match listed prices $30K winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania VIDEO: Lightning strikes yard in Wexford, damaging 2 homes DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts