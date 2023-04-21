One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a box truck in Westmoreland County.

PHOTOS >>> 1 person injured after crash involving box car in Irwin

Westmoreland County dispatchers say the crash happened near the intersection of Lincoln Highway and 10th Street in Irwin at around 1:12 p.m.

A van appeared to have slammed into the back of the box truck.

Investigators say the scene has been cleared.

