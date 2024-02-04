1 person injured after incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats
One person was injured after an incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side.
Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the intersection of S 22nd Street and E Carson Street at 10:28 p.m. on Saturday.
Police were investigating a convenience store at that location.
Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police and is waiting to hear more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
