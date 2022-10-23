PLAINVIEW — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured outside a local bar Saturday night.

Plainview police were called to Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmitt Road, about 9:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. There they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement released by the Plainview Police Department.

The victim was reportedly airlifted to Lubbock and their condition was unknown as of 11 p.m. Police confirmed one person was detained during the investigation.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 person injured in Saturday night shooting at Plainview bar